Thu 8:30 | UO institute reengages Oregonians on dealing with COVID

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
NIOSH-approved N95 masks are recommended to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Jennifer Swanson/NPR
NIOSH-approved N95 masks are recommended to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

There's a reason we have continued our weekly COVID Q&A with Jackson County's Medical Director, Leona O'Keefe. And the title of a recent publication by the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement at the University of Oregon sums it up nicely: "The Race against COVID Is not Yet Finished."

Indeed, we continue to see case numbers bounce up and down, reminded by health officials that the official numbers are probably a fraction of the actual cases, because most people test at home and do not report the results.

IPRE surveyed people across Oregon for the paper, and found some interesting opinions, including the finding that more than half of the people surveyed would not vaccinate their children under age five.

Ben Clark and Robert Parker, co-directors of the institute, visit with an overview of COVID thinking in Oregon.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
