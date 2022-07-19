Wed 8 AM | Climate action group explores the claims of the hydrogen industry

Do we really solve the problem of greenhouse gases by getting into a relationship with another gas?

That's one of the issues in considering the greater use of hydrogen to power the world. And while some people and companies are all-in, skeptics wonder aloud if the embrace of hydrogen as fuel is just corporate greenwashing.

SOCAN, Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, spends its next monthly meeting (July 26 on Zoom) on the topic. The featured speaker is Ken Dragoon, Director of Hydrogen Development for Obsidian Renewables.

He and SOCAN co-founder Alan Journet stop in for a hydrogen exploration.