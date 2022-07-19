© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Climate action group explores the claims of the hydrogen industry

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
ken dragoon obsidian renewables

Do we really solve the problem of greenhouse gases by getting into a relationship with another gas?

That's one of the issues in considering the greater use of hydrogen to power the world. And while some people and companies are all-in, skeptics wonder aloud if the embrace of hydrogen as fuel is just corporate greenwashing.

SOCAN, Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, spends its next monthly meeting (July 26 on Zoom) on the topic. The featured speaker is Ken Dragoon, Director of Hydrogen Development for Obsidian Renewables.

He and SOCAN co-founder Alan Journet stop in for a hydrogen exploration.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
