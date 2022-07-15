© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Life is short, but your data is forever

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT
Afterlives of Data Mary Ebeling

Information about you is created in an instant... and lives for a long time on the Internet. And we're not even talking about pictures of you singing karaoke.

The records compiled on you when you take on debt or have a medical emergency stick around. And while laws govern their use, those laws are not always followed, and you can be the one who pays the price.

Mary F.E. Ebeling wrote about this in the book Healthcare and Big Data. She follows that with a broader look at the uses and misuses of information about us, Afterlives of Data: Life and Debt under Capitalist Surveillance.

The author joins us with details.

