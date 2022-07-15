© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Divest Oregon and the case for getting out of fossil fuel investments

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT
divest oregon

Oil companies are not terribly popular in the best of times, and these are not the best of times. Gasoline hit new high-price records this year, and has not come down much since.

Today's gas prices are only incidental to the goals of Divest Oregon. The campaign seeks to get all of the state of Oregon's invested money out of fossil fuel companies within five years, and get that money invested in concerns that do not worsen climate change.

Jenifer Schramm is the campaign co-lead (with Susan Palmiter). She and State Senator Jeff Golden of Ashland make the case for divestment.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
