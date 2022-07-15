Mon 8 AM | Divest Oregon and the case for getting out of fossil fuel investments

Oil companies are not terribly popular in the best of times, and these are not the best of times. Gasoline hit new high-price records this year, and has not come down much since.

Today's gas prices are only incidental to the goals of Divest Oregon. The campaign seeks to get all of the state of Oregon's invested money out of fossil fuel companies within five years, and get that money invested in concerns that do not worsen climate change.

Jenifer Schramm is the campaign co-lead (with Susan Palmiter). She and State Senator Jeff Golden of Ashland make the case for divestment.