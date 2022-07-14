Fri 8 AM | Growing the Southern Oregon minority business base at MESO

Discrimination is supposed to be out of the systems of people who can help entrepreneurs start small businesses.

But barriers to small business formation persist in minority-majority communities, including the reluctance of entrepreneurs to trust "the system." It is for these and other reasons that MESO exists, MESO standing for Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon.

We first visited with MESO last winter about setting up an office in the Rogue Valley.

Executive Director Cobi Lewis returns with details of progress in expanding the small business base in Southern Oregon.