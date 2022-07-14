Fri 8:30 | Celebrating the region's food bounty in the July edition of Savor

Even in a relatively dry year, the hills and valleys around us are capable of turning out tons of food. Savor, our food segment, celebrates the bounty by visiting with people involved in growing or preparing or delivering food, and often all three.

Will Smith, food stylist and segment producer, welcomes guests from farms and restaurants and people who work in the zone between them. This month, we visit with Joy McEwan, the owner of Diggin' Livin' in Cave Junction.

It's a beekeeping operation coupled with a natural food store and café, with products ranging from honey to medicinal tinctures (not the cannabis kind). Listen for the story, and hear what Will came up with for this month's recipe.

Rosemary Infused Honey

1 Cup honey

1 Cup water

4 sprigs Rosemary

Combine all ingredients into a heavy saucepan and bring to boil. Lower heat and simmer for a few minutes.

Turn off heat and allow to cool completely. Discard rosemary sprigs and keep in an airtight container.

Refrigerate. This syrup is excellent for cocktails, fruit salad or as an addition to dressings, iced tea, seltzer…a myriad of uses.

Stone fruit is coming into its own this month. Make a salad made with cherries, peaches, plums and nectarines. Drizzle with the above honey and finish with fresh mint.