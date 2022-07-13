© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: the thinking about the organ that does our thinking

Published July 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM PDT
The Idea of the Brain Matthew Cobb

Some of us may think of the brain as a moist computer. And why not? Computers are all around us.

But what did previous generations think of the brain, when there were no computers around for comparison? Telephone exchange, telegraph system, or a kind of hydraulic system... we can only imagine to the limits of the current technology, it seems.

Scientist and historian Matthew Cobb takes us through the various thinking about our thinking organ in the book The Idea of the Brain: The Past and Future of Neuroscience.

He takes us all the way back to when we thought our thoughts came from the heart.

