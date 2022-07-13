© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Making it hard for bears to swipe your food on the lower Rogue River

Published July 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT
We head out into the back country to get close to nature. But there are limits to how close we want nature to get to us.

Black bears, for example, are best viewed from a distance. Which is why the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and multiple partners teamed up on a program to rent bear canisters to people hiking the Rogue River National Recreation Trail.

The canisters hold food in a container that bears can't get into (it can be hard for people, too), and can be rented at Whitewater Cowboys in Merlin.

We get the details on the canisters, the program, and the reason for it from Frances Oyung at Rogue Riverkeeper, Matt Vargas at Oregon Fish & Wildlife, and Susan Getty from the Humane Society of the United States.

