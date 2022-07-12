Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Fact and legend and The Golden State in 'California Exposures'

It's got more people than any other state, so automatically more stories than any other. But more than that, California is home to some remarkable stories about human achievement... and some of them are actually true.

Longtime historian Richard White delves into some of the many legends of modern California's creation, augmented by photographs by son Jesse Amble White, in the book California Exposures: Envisioning Myth and History.

After our 2020 interview, the book went on to win the "Californiana" category at the California Book Awards. We present that interview again here.