The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Addressing the needs of homeless pets in Street Dog Project

Published July 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT
fotas street dog program

Whether we use the qualifier "homeless" or "houseless," there are a lot of people in that category. And not just people, either. Plenty of people living without permanent homes have four-legged company, pets that stick with them through thick and thin.

The Street Dog Project in Jackson County focuses on the pets, dogs and cats, attached to homeless people. Services include providing pet food and supplies, as well as recommendations to get animals spayed and neutered.

A rep from the project visits with details of the work accomplished so far, and how much more needs to be done.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
