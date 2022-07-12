Wed 8 AM | Addressing the needs of homeless pets in Street Dog Project

Whether we use the qualifier "homeless" or "houseless," there are a lot of people in that category. And not just people, either. Plenty of people living without permanent homes have four-legged company, pets that stick with them through thick and thin.

The Street Dog Project in Jackson County focuses on the pets, dogs and cats, attached to homeless people. Services include providing pet food and supplies, as well as recommendations to get animals spayed and neutered.

A rep from the project visits with details of the work accomplished so far, and how much more needs to be done.