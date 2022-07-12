Wed 8:30 | When we 'take it to the plant clinic,' what happens?

Our regular gardening visits with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners feature a frequent urge to contact the Plant Clinic. So we did.

Lynn has another obligation this week, but she put us in touch with Jan Carlson, one of the longtime volunteers at the Master Gardener Plant Clinic in Jackson County.

Jan makes it sound like detective work, having to follow clues to find what ails a plant or a whole garden. We pick his brain about his process, and what gardeners can do to help him track down the sick-plant culprit.