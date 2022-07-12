© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8:30 | When we 'take it to the plant clinic,' what happens?

Published July 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT
master gardener plant clinic

Our regular gardening visits with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners feature a frequent urge to contact the Plant Clinic. So we did.

Lynn has another obligation this week, but she put us in touch with Jan Carlson, one of the longtime volunteers at the Master Gardener Plant Clinic in Jackson County.

Jan makes it sound like detective work, having to follow clues to find what ails a plant or a whole garden. We pick his brain about his process, and what gardeners can do to help him track down the sick-plant culprit.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMaster gardeners
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
