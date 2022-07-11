© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: U2 + God + Mammon = 'Religion Around Bono'

Published July 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT
"See the stone set in your eyes/see the thorn twist in your side..." So begins the U2 song "With or Without You," one of the biggest hits by a group that's been cranking them out for 40 years now.

But the music is not what Chad Seales focuses on in his book about the band, specifically lead singer Bono. Bono has pushed for causes offstage during his career, making use of religious themes in his work and working with people through religious pathways.

That's what Seales covers in Religion Around Bono: Evangelical Enchantment and Neoliberal Capitalism. We revisit our 2020 interview with the author, whose book is another installment in the "Religion Around" series.

