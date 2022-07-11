© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8 AM | Local sheep and slow fiber in Stories of Southern Oregon

Published July 11, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
Wildflower farms yarn

Yes, the clothing industry can make all kinds of pieces of clothing in no time at all. But the complaint about the "fast fashion" business is that it's fast in both directions... clothing in today's world quickly ends up in landfills, or scattering microfibers elsewhere on the landscape.

We get a local look into Slow Fashion in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, compiled by Maureen Flanagan Battistella. This month MFB brings in Jodie Arellano, the owner and operator of Wildflower Farm in Talent.

It's a sheep operation, with the sheep working every day to grow more wool, which Jodie then turns into yarn.

We learn more about the creation of Slow Fiber and the challenges--like drought--that slow it down further.

