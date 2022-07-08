© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8 AM | Wildland firefighters' group responds to federal pay hike

Published July 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
luke mayfield

It's one of the toughest jobs on the planet, but the pay has frequently not kept up with the risks.

Now wildland firefighters working for the federal government have a higher floor; their minimum pay is $15 an hour. President Biden made the announcement just as summer began and the country braced for what could be a long fire season.

We get reactions to the news from Luke Mayfield, a member of the group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters. GWF works for better pay and conditions for firefighters all over the country.

