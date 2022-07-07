© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Getting wet and not minding a bit. Or much.

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Bonnie Tsui Why We Swim

Like it or not, we're landlubbers... the natural environment for humans is on dry land.

But something in us draws us to water, for everything from a splash in the kiddie pool to a swim from Cuba to Florida. And knowing how to swim not only produces pleasure, it can help us survive when boats fail us.

Bonnie Tsui, swimmer/surfer/writer, covers the broad range of ways in which people get into--really into-water, in her book Why We Swim.

The guy who swam for hours off Iceland after a shipwreck gets a prominent place in the book. We revisit our 2020 interview here.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team