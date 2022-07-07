Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Getting wet and not minding a bit. Or much.

Like it or not, we're landlubbers... the natural environment for humans is on dry land.

But something in us draws us to water, for everything from a splash in the kiddie pool to a swim from Cuba to Florida. And knowing how to swim not only produces pleasure, it can help us survive when boats fail us.

Bonnie Tsui, swimmer/surfer/writer, covers the broad range of ways in which people get into--really into-water, in her book Why We Swim.

The guy who swam for hours off Iceland after a shipwreck gets a prominent place in the book. We revisit our 2020 interview here.