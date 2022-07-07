© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Ashland New Plays Festival offers comedy from menstruation

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Ashland New Plays Festival is continuing its walk back to the world of live performances.

Live theater performances were nearly non-existent during the pandemic, and ANPF went two years without in-person events, until recently. Now it plans two reader's theater performances of "stains," by Los Angeles comedy writer Sarah Cho (July 9-10).

It's a largely autobiographical story of how a Korean American family big on determination but short on money handles a daughter's first period.

Perhaps the title makes more sense now. Sarah Cho tells the story of the story she is putting on stage.

