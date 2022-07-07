© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8:30 | Overdose deaths skyrocket nationwide, Oregon numbers especially grim

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
graph: deaths from alcohol, drugs & suicide

If it seems like you've heard many stories about people dying by drug overdose from Fentanyl, your ears do not deceive. Drug overdose deaths have risen sharply in the last few years.

The Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust recently delivered their "Pain in the Nation" report on deaths from alcohol, drugs, and suicide.

One finding: Oregon's opioid overdose deaths shot up 167% in one year, largely from Fentanyl.

Psychologist Ben Miller, President of Well Being Trust, goes through the details in the report with us.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
