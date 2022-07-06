© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Major crime as a diversion from a boring college life

Published July 6, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT
american animals

Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time. Eric Borsuk and his friends Warren and Spencer were bored by their freshman year at college, and found something exciting to do.

The plan they cooked up would liberate millions of dollars of art and rare manuscripts from a university library. Cut to the chase: they got caught and spent time in prison, where Eric wrote the book American Animals: A True Crime Memoir.

He walks us through their thinking, and the movie made about them, in this interview from 2020.

