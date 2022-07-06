© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Bill in Congress proposes transfer of sacred lands to Karuk Tribe

Published July 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT
jx draw (7).jpg

One of the central activities of the Karuk Tribe is the annual World Renewal Ceremony. Central to the ceremony is the area the Karuk call Katimiîn, currently within the boundaries of the Six Rivers and Klamath National Forests.

Now California's senators and the area's representative in Congress propose to transfer those lands from the Forest Service to a trust on behalf of the tribe. The plan is laid out in the Katimiîn and Ameekyáaraam Sacred Lands Act, recently introduced in the U.S. Capitol.

The bill would allow tribal ceremonies to continue, but would not allow any gambling facilities on the land.

Josh Saxon is the Executive Director of the Karuk Tribe, joining us for an overview of the bill and the chance of it passing.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextKaruk
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team