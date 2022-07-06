Thu 8:30 | Redemption via electronics, in Culture & Tech Decoded

It's not just that our technology plays a role in our culture, in some cases, it seems like tech has BECOME our culture. Witness all the people with their faces frequently in screens (including the person typing this, come to think of it).

Precious Yamaguchi and podcaster Campbell visit once a month with a segment called Culture & Tech Decoded.

This month's guest is Kristy Laschober, who works on several projects, all generally focused on redemption. One of them is The Freedom Exchange, set up to help people plan life after prison.

Kristy visits with Sam and Precious.

