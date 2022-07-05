Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Maybe 'The Matrix' is right? Exploring 'The Simulation Hypothesis'

Our senses tell us the world around us is real. But have your senses always proved 100% reliable? Is it possible our physical selves are somewhere else, and our consciousness is really in a simulation?

That is the question Rizwan Virk asks in the book The Simulation Hypothesis: An MIT Computer Scientist Shows Why AI, Quantum Physics and Eastern Mystics All Agree We Are In a Video Game.

This is not entirely about living in "The Matrix," because spiritual traditions both ancient and modern speak to "real worlds" beyond our own. We revisit our interview from 2020.