© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Maybe 'The Matrix' is right? Exploring 'The Simulation Hypothesis'

Published July 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
rizwan virk simulation hypothesis

Our senses tell us the world around us is real. But have your senses always proved 100% reliable? Is it possible our physical selves are somewhere else, and our consciousness is really in a simulation?

That is the question Rizwan Virk asks in the book The Simulation Hypothesis: An MIT Computer Scientist Shows Why AI, Quantum Physics and Eastern Mystics All Agree We Are In a Video Game.

This is not entirely about living in "The Matrix," because spiritual traditions both ancient and modern speak to "real worlds" beyond our own. We revisit our interview from 2020.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team