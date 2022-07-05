Wed 8 AM | Following the Siskiyou Crest from 'Sagebrush to Sea'

You can't go far in our region without running across the name Siskiyou. It's a county, it's a forest, it's a mountain range. But the mountain range is not so well-known or traversed, being far from population centers.

Applegate Valley residents Susy Savoie and Luke Ruediger hiked the whole spine of the range three years ago, resulting in the film Sagebrush to Sea: A Journey Across the Siskiyou Crest.

Their journey took them from near Interstate Five all the way to Crescent City. The filmmakers join us to talk about the wonders of their odyssey.