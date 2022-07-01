© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

July 4 - 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: bigger, better, faster, and greater impact on climate change

Published July 1, 2022
Hope Jahren

Just a few years after the oil crisis of the early 1970s, Nissan (then Datsun) made a car that got 48 miles per gallon.

What happened? Our gas mileage is generally lower, and our cars bigger and heavier. For that matter, our houses and bodies are bigger on average, too.

Hope Jahren, a geo-biologist, tracks our resource consumption and its impacts on the planet in The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here.

Our July 4 encore programming includes this interview from March 2020.

