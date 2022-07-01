July 4 - 8 AM | Exchange Exemplar: How to have an honest conversation about race

We celebrate American independence in the safest way possible: by not actually going to work on July 4th.

While the JX crew is sleeping, the JX soldiers on, courtesy of material from previous programs, edited for your enjoyment.

In this hour, we revisit our chat with sociologist Margaret Andersen about talking about American racism, a great need still. Andersen's book is Getting Smart about Race: An American Conversation.

The interview predates the murder of George Floyd, but the concepts are up-to-date.