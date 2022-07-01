© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

July 4 - 8 AM | Exchange Exemplar: How to have an honest conversation about race

Published July 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Margaret L. Andersen

We celebrate American independence in the safest way possible: by not actually going to work on July 4th.

While the JX crew is sleeping, the JX soldiers on, courtesy of material from previous programs, edited for your enjoyment.

In this hour, we revisit our chat with sociologist Margaret Andersen about talking about American racism, a great need still. Andersen's book is Getting Smart about Race: An American Conversation.

The interview predates the murder of George Floyd, but the concepts are up-to-date.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team