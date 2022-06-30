Thu 8:30 | Research shows climate change causing greater pollution impacts on young lungs

Climate change is about a lot more than heat. It also can result in more frequent episodes of air pollution--think wildfire smoke--that can damage human health.

The effects are especially pronounced on children, who need clean air to grow healthy lungs, and do not get much of it in many parts of the world.

A pair of researchers recently published a paper outlining the effects of air pollution on childrens' health.

Both of the researchers join us: Kari Nadeau of Stanford University, and Frederica Perera at Columbia University.