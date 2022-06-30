Fri 9 AM | Saddle up and consider the value: 'Think Like a Horse

So maybe working with horses is not exactly like working with people... but there are analogies. Grant Golliher has explored this zone for many years, both in his work as a "horse whisperer" and as a trainer for people.

In both cases, he helps the creature in question perform its best, without resorting to inflicting pain. He lays out the wisdom gained from working with both species in the book Think Like a Horse: Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Empathy from an Unconventional Cowboy.

Visitors from many fields come to Golliher's ranch in Wyoming most years, for a session that some call transformational.

We bring the author in for a glimpse at his view of the places where horses and people act and react alike.

