© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Fireworks and fabulousness: First Friday Arts for July

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
first friday July

July is dressed up and playing her tune," went a song from the 1970s. Sounds about right, as we slide into the month of Independence Day, ready for a wide range of summer arts activities.

We celebrate those activities on stage and in galleries in our First Friday Arts segment. If you know of an event near you, share it with a phone call during the 8 to 8:30 segment 800-838-3760.

Email JX@jeffnet.org to be added to If your organization wants to get on the invite list, . For the rest of us, just sit back and listen to the July variety in FFA.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team