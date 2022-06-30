Fri 8 AM | Fireworks and fabulousness: First Friday Arts for July

July is dressed up and playing her tune," went a song from the 1970s. Sounds about right, as we slide into the month of Independence Day, ready for a wide range of summer arts activities.

We celebrate those activities on stage and in galleries in our First Friday Arts segment. If you know of an event near you, share it with a phone call during the 8 to 8:30 segment 800-838-3760.

Email JX@jeffnet.org to be added to If your organization wants to get on the invite list, . For the rest of us, just sit back and listen to the July variety in FFA.