Fri 8:40 | Tsunami expert explains what could happen water-wise when The Big One hits

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Ron Harris BYU

It's not just the potential for shaking that worries us. Our part of the world sits atop the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and movement in that zone far beneath us could bring a gigantic earthquake.

But the earthquake could well come with a big wall of water, a tsunami generated in the Pacific.

That's Ron Harris's area of expertise; he's a geology professor at Brigham Young University and the tsunami expert for SEG, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. We get a visit from Dr. Harris about the dynamics of a big Pacific tsunami, and how people close to the ocean can prepare.

