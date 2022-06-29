© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: how the term 'Woke Racism' is not a compliment

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (17).jpg

The term "woke" in the context of human relations was about five minutes old before people began making fun of it. Now it's become a term of derision from the American right wing--witness "the woke mob"--and the focus of much backlash.

John McWhorter, a Black professor at Columbia University, says some of the criticism is deserved. He elaborates on his viewpoint in the book Woke Racism, out last year.

McWhorter granted the JX an interview when the book was new, and many since... and the controversy has not died down yet. We offer a replay of that interview here.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
