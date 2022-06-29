© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Oregon report shows climate change affecting youth mental health

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
A hot summer day is one thing, and we get a lot of them around here. But 116 degrees in Portland? In June? It happened just a year ago, and it's far from the only example of climate and weather doing things they didn't used to do.

The Oregon Health Authority recently released a governor-ordered report on youth mental health and climate change, and it finds young people stressed by the changes and disillusioned by the failure of adults to do more to address the problems.

We talk over the report with lead author Julie Early Sifuentes, psychiatrist Meg Cary, and several students from our region who contributed to the report.

The Jefferson Exchange
