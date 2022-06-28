© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Pulitzer winner shifts focus from Oregon quakes to her own life

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Writing about Oregon and what might happen in a Cascadia earthquake won a Pulitzer Prize for Kathryn Schulz.

But the Earth moves in very different ways in her new memoir--and figuratively, not literally. Schulz writes about the upheaval in her life, as she met the woman who became her wife just 18 months before Schulz's father died.

The events spur a consideration of life and love, and how we can thrive in a world where pain and suffering abound.

The book is called Lost & Found, and we welcome Kathryn Schulz to the JX to talk about it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
