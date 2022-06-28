Wed 9 AM | Pulitzer winner shifts focus from Oregon quakes to her own life

Writing about Oregon and what might happen in a Cascadia earthquake won a Pulitzer Prize for Kathryn Schulz.

But the Earth moves in very different ways in her new memoir--and figuratively, not literally. Schulz writes about the upheaval in her life, as she met the woman who became her wife just 18 months before Schulz's father died.

The events spur a consideration of life and love, and how we can thrive in a world where pain and suffering abound.

The book is called Lost & Found, and we welcome Kathryn Schulz to the JX to talk about it.