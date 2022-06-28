© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | La Clinica shares its expertise in EDI

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
By its very name, the Rogue Valley-based health organization La Clinica indicates a commitment to diversity. And it does in fact work to provide health care to people of all life circumstances, origins, and incomes.

It also shares the wealth in EDI, equity, diversity, and inclusion, by offering training in the community. COVID slowed the growth of the program, but it is on track and available through the recently-created entity The Learning Well, a branch of La Clinica.

We get details in a chat with Bryan Lambert, La Clinica's EDI Director, and Jillian Robinette, The Learning Well's Director.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
