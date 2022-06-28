© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | The gardening practices of July, with our resident expert

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
It got hot in a hurry, right as summer officially started.

So our first question about gardening was: what does heat stress in plants look like? And the answer came back: similar to the effects of watering too much.

This is why we keep up a regular conversation with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly during the growing season.

What's your gardening query? Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

