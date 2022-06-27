Tue 8 AM | Pollinator Project Rogue Valley rolls out a new book

Bees need friends to survive in today's world, with its many challenges to bee survival.

Count the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley among the supporters, providing education and other programming to boost bee populations and habitat.

PPRV's efforts include several books, including the recent Pollinator Anthology, featuring essays, education, and art about pollinators and their activities.

Kristina Lefever is the president of PPRV and Eden Orlando and Rebeca Ramm edited the book; all are our guests.