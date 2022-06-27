© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8 AM | Pollinator Project Rogue Valley rolls out a new book

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Bees need friends to survive in today's world, with its many challenges to bee survival.

Count the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley among the supporters, providing education and other programming to boost bee populations and habitat.

PPRV's efforts include several books, including the recent Pollinator Anthology, featuring essays, education, and art about pollinators and their activities.

Kristina Lefever is the president of PPRV and Eden Orlando and Rebeca Ramm edited the book; all are our guests.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
