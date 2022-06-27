Tue 8:30 | In search of vaccines for the kids, in COVID Q&A

Within a day of the official approval of COVID vaccines for children as young as six years old, pediatric doses began arriving in the region.

Jackson County health began scheduling appointments for younger children to get their vaccines. That's just the latest wrinkle in the ongoing face-off between humans and COVID.

The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

