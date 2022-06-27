© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

The post-Roe landscape in Oregon abortion law

Published June 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT
About 200 people, the majority of them women, gathered at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend, Ore., to rally in support of abortion access on May 3, 2022.
Emily Cureton Cook
/
OPB
About 200 people, the majority of them women, gathered at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend, Ore., to rally in support of abortion access on May 3, 2022.

The Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case reverses Roe vs Wade and makes big changes to abortion law across the United States. Because it is now up to the states to decide if abortion is legal or not, and if so, with what restrictions.

Oregon and California have some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country, and that is unlikely to change in the short term. We explore Oregon law, which has become even more liberal of late, with State Representative Pam Marsh of Ashland, a Democrat.

Marsh outlines recent law and what potentially lies ahead.

