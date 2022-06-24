© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The downside of Brown: the closing of Black schools

Published June 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT
The Brown vs Board of Education decision of the federal Supreme Court was a monumental one, calling for an end to segregation of the races in America. It did not happen overnight, and it did not come without negative impacts on the country's Black population.

Case in point: the end of segregated schools also meant the closing of many Black-only schools, with many teachers and other educators losing their jobs.

The effects on them and on the students of those schools is examined in Leslie Fenwick's book Jim Crow’s Pink Slip: The Untold Story of Black Principal and Teacher Leadership.

The author joins us for this month's edition of The Keenest Observers, hosted by Angela Decker.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
