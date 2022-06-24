Mon 8 AM | Ashland filmmaker crowdfunds for a film about interracial marriage and a remarkable woman

Her mother was white, her father black, and her family disowned her at birth. Marylin Atkins forged ahead in life, despite numerous obstacles, and ended up marrying the white ex-priest of her Catholic church.

She got her law degree and retired as a judge, and told her story in a memoir.

Now Ashland-based Nick Alexander Films is starting work on a film about Marylin Atkins.

One of her daughters lives in Ashland; we get to visit with the other daughter, Elizabeth Ann Atkins, Nick Alexander, and Judge Atkins herself.

