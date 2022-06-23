© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8:30 | A Pride Month edition of Mental Health Matters

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
It is perhaps easier to come out as gay or trans in today's world, but there's still some potential peril. Even a person who does not fear that peril may still struggle with mental health issues in coming to grips with who they are.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

This month's discussion acknowledges Pride Month and takes up mental health in the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on coming out, and support for the people who struggle with the process.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
