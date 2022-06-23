Fri 8:30 | A Pride Month edition of Mental Health Matters

It is perhaps easier to come out as gay or trans in today's world, but there's still some potential peril. Even a person who does not fear that peril may still struggle with mental health issues in coming to grips with who they are.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon.

This month's discussion acknowledges Pride Month and takes up mental health in the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on coming out, and support for the people who struggle with the process.

