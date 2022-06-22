© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Emotions and their sources explored in 'The Nature of the Beast'

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (1).jpg

What was it Teddy Roosevelt called mountain lions, "cowardly?" Cougars do avoid humans, but identifying that behavior as an emotion--a human kind of emotion--might be a mistake.

Science cannot say definitively that animals feel emotions the way we do. For that matter, there's still plenty of debate over whether emotions are strictly psychological or more complicated actions within our nervous systems.

New tools are helping to fill in the large gaps in the picture, and neuroscientist David Anderson explains the workings of those tools in his book The Nature of the Beast: How Emotions Guide Us.

We get the goods in an interview with the author.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team