The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Oregon DEQ podcast focuses on Ashland's local smoke response plan

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Three men walk through a grass field as the Almeda Fire burns in the distance on Sept. 9, 2020.

The first days of summer featured sapphire blue skies with almost no clouds in much of the region. But we know what usually happens at some point in the summer and early fall: wildfires, and smoke.

The states monitor air quality, but some local communities have plans for dealing with high-smoke days, through community smoke response plans (CSRP). Ashland is one of them, and its plan is discussed in the most recent GreenState podcast out of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Hosts Dylan Darling and Lauren Wirtis talk about what they discovered, and how people are using their podcast. They are joined by Chris Chambers and Sara Jones from the city.

