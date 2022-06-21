Wed 8 AM | OHSU gives a name to a dependence on non-opioid variety of drugs

Go to a doctor with symptoms of anxiety and insomnia, and you're likely to leave with a prescription for a kind of sedative called a benzodiazepine.

These are not opioids, but they do carry their own set of issues. The side effects can interfere with daily life, and stopping their use can bring on a more intense version of the original ailment.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have coined a new diagnosis: Complex persistent benzodiazepine dependence, or CPBD.

Christopher Blazes, a psychiatry professor, visits with details of the work his team performed.