Wed 8 AM | OHSU gives a name to a dependence on non-opioid variety of drugs

Published June 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Go to a doctor with symptoms of anxiety and insomnia, and you're likely to leave with a prescription for a kind of sedative called a benzodiazepine.

These are not opioids, but they do carry their own set of issues. The side effects can interfere with daily life, and stopping their use can bring on a more intense version of the original ailment.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have coined a new diagnosis: Complex persistent benzodiazepine dependence, or CPBD.

Christopher Blazes, a psychiatry professor, visits with details of the work his team performed.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
