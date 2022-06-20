© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | COVID through the lens of previous plagues: are we forgetting?

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (11).jpg

Black Death, ""Spanish"" Flu, and COVID-19. These have been major outbreaks of disease in human history, resulting in millions of deaths. The Black Death--a bubonic plague pandemic in the 14th century--is well represented in literature.

The 1918-1920 flu epidemic is not, and there may be only a single American memorial to its victims. Did we forget, or were we urged to just get on with life?

Perhaps some of each; we explore the subject with Christopher Nichols of Oregon State University, a scholar of the 1918 flu, and with Debra Caplan, a theatre historian who follows the literature--or lack of it--on that last big plague. And we explore the ramifications on our plague in our time.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team