Tue 9 AM | COVID through the lens of previous plagues: are we forgetting?

Black Death, ""Spanish"" Flu, and COVID-19. These have been major outbreaks of disease in human history, resulting in millions of deaths. The Black Death--a bubonic plague pandemic in the 14th century--is well represented in literature.

The 1918-1920 flu epidemic is not, and there may be only a single American memorial to its victims. Did we forget, or were we urged to just get on with life?

Perhaps some of each; we explore the subject with Christopher Nichols of Oregon State University, a scholar of the 1918 flu, and with Debra Caplan, a theatre historian who follows the literature--or lack of it--on that last big plague. And we explore the ramifications on our plague in our time.