Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | The long road to COVID vaccines for the youngest children

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw (10).jpg

There are several layers of approvals to get through, but COVID vaccines for children as young as six months are ready to go.

It's been a long road to this point; the first emergency approvals for vaccines for adults came more than a year and a half ago. But the younger the age bracket, the longer the process of getting full approval for the vaccines.

Tanya Lewis has kept track of the process as Senior Health and Medicine Editor for Scientific American.

Tanya talks to us about some of the speedups and slowdowns along the way.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
