Tue 8 AM | The long road to COVID vaccines for the youngest children

There are several layers of approvals to get through, but COVID vaccines for children as young as six months are ready to go.

It's been a long road to this point; the first emergency approvals for vaccines for adults came more than a year and a half ago. But the younger the age bracket, the longer the process of getting full approval for the vaccines.

Tanya Lewis has kept track of the process as Senior Health and Medicine Editor for Scientific American.

Tanya talks to us about some of the speedups and slowdowns along the way.