Mon 9 AM | Finding a kind of sexual justice everyone can support

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
In the age of #MeToo, liberals (and others) point out that it's high time people take women at their word: there are men who prey upon them sexually, and they need to be punished.

The discipline process, especially on university campuses, has brought the wrath of conservatives who say the civil rights of people accused of sexual misconduct are routinely violated.

Alexandra Brodsky, a civil rights lawyer, takes up the topic in her book Sexual Justice: Supporting Victims, Ensuring Due Process, and Resisting the Conservative Backlash .

