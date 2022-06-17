Mon 8 AM | No food deserts in farm country: the work of Modoc Harvest

It's one of those weird things about our time and our country: the things we eat are grown in rural areas, but rural areas can often be tough places to buy quality whole foods.

Modoc Harvest, based in its namesake county, works to change that. The organization aims to increase food production, increase demand for locally-grown food, and make sure local residents have access to it. Community gardens, farmers' markets, food banks... these and more are part of the picture.

We get further details from Modoc Harvest Executive Director Laurie Pearce Price, Education Director Jenny Kapp, and Food Hub Manager Owen Segerstrom.

