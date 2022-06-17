© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Following the sun with solar in The Ground Floor

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
We've gotten used to the sight of solar panels on buildings and on the landscape. They look rather like TV screens, when you think about it.

What you might not think about is their ability to keep the good rays coming, and that's what Stracker Solar is about.

We learn about the company in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment produced by Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Consulting.

Jeff Sharpe, Stracker's CEO, visits to talk about the systems his people install, and their ability to track with the sun across the sky.

We suspect Stracker is a contraction of sorts.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
