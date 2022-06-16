© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: A first-person story of being 'Strung Out'

Published June 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (6).jpg

It was a fairly short journey for Erin Khar from trying her grandmother's painkillers to experimenting with heroin. She was 13 when she first took a shot, and bumped along that way for 15 more years before getting sober.

By her own admission, Khar's childhood was picture-perfect. So what made her seek releases in cutting herself, then in drugs? She tells the story in the book Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me.

The author joined us in 2020 to talk about the book and the big chunk of her life it represents.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team