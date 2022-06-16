Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: A first-person story of being 'Strung Out'

It was a fairly short journey for Erin Khar from trying her grandmother's painkillers to experimenting with heroin. She was 13 when she first took a shot, and bumped along that way for 15 more years before getting sober.

By her own admission, Khar's childhood was picture-perfect. So what made her seek releases in cutting herself, then in drugs? She tells the story in the book Strung Out: One Last Hit and Other Lies That Nearly Killed Me.

The author joined us in 2020 to talk about the book and the big chunk of her life it represents.