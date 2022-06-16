© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Medford prepares for another Juneteenth celebration

Published June 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
A big crowd turned out in Medford to celebrate Juneteenth in 2021, the first year it was considered a federal holiday.

The date, June 19th, commemorates the arrival of U.S. Army troops in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. They delivered the news that previously enslaved people were now officially free.

The country's embrace of full equality is still uneven, and BASE Southern Oregon plans to observe the date with a celebration at Pear Blossom Park in Medford once again.

Gina Duquenne from the Ashland City Council and SO Pride and Vance Beach from SO BASE visit with details on plans for the event.

