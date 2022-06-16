Fri 8:30 | Know your farmer at Rogue Artisan Foods, courtesy of Savor

The local food movement encourages people to eat food that doesn't travel far to their tables, and to get to know the farmers who grow it.

That is an easy feat with Rogue Artisan Foods, based on a seven-acre farm in the Applegate Valley. Savor, our food segment, focuses on the operation in this month's session. Will Smith, food stylist and segment producer, welcomes Gilly Gifford Short, the co-owner of RAF with husband Evan.

She knows food from the farm to the table, with experience in kitchens and farms on two continents.

We get the story on her farm's products and get a new recipe from Will in Savor for June.

Goat Birria Tacos

Use as a taco filling or serve over rice as a stew.

4 Tbs oil divided

1 white onion diced

8 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp chili powder(I like chipotle powder for a more smoky flavor)

2 tsp coriander

2 cinnamon sticks

14.5 oz tomato (I like the fire roasted type)

3-4 Cup of beef stock

3-4 lbs goat meat in chunks

6 dried chilies, New Mexico, guajillo, ancho or pasilla, stemmed and seeded

Small corn tortillas

Your choice for garnishes, salsa, cheese, chopped onion or scallion, pickled onions, cilantro are a few.

-Heat oil in dutch oven, over medium high heat. Add onion, garlic and spices, sauté until onion is soft and spices fragrant. Stir in tomatoes and stock. Remove from heat.

-In another skillet add remaining oil and brown meat, seasoning with salt and pepper. Once browned add to dutch oven.

-Clean skillet and toast chilies in skillet until fragrant and browned.

-Place in dutch oven and cook 2-2 ½ hours, until meat is tender and flakes easily.

-Remove meat to plate and allow stew to cool.

-Purée in batches and replace to dutch oven, replace meat.

-Allow to warm and flavors to meld.

